Liquor policy scam: Delhi court adjourns hearing on AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering, case listed for May 19

Excise policy case: Former Dy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea rejected by Delhi court | File

In an update regarding Delhi liquor case and the alleged connection of AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the hearing on Wednesday, and listed the case on May 19.

Reportedly, on consideration of the supplementary chargesheet filed against Sisodia in the money laundering case, the next hearing is scheduled later this month.

ED arrested Sisodia in March 2023

The Directorate of Enforcement on May 4 filed a chargesheet in the Delhi court naming former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in the money laundering case.

He was arrested by the ED on March 9 in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The agency called Sisodia a "key conspirator" in this case.

The federal agency has arrested 12 people including Sisodia in this case till now, in which it has said, the probe is continuing.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.