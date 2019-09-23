Lightning strike kills over 24 people and wounds about 10 including women and children across India

Haryana: Three labours were killed by lightning strike in Dadri district of Haryana on Saturday. They were taken to district’s Civil Hospital by the villagers.

On Saturday, September 21, Devananda, his wife Urmila and Mohit went to the field to pick cotton around 7 o'clock in the evening. Police told to India TV that while they were in the field rain began to start. All three went under a tree to avoid rain. Suddenly, lightning struck them and killed all three.

According to India TV, villagers who were working nearby fields took them to Sadar Hospital in Dadri. Doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased bodies were sent for the post-mortem on Sunday, September 22. Police told to India TV that they are investigating the case further.