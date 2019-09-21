Bhopal: ‘Heavy rains in some states while drought in others an indication of climate change’

BHOPAL: The torrential and incessant rains in Bhopal, which have broken all records, are an indication of how the climate is changing in the country. While some states are in the grip of a severe drought, others are facing floods. The level of the oceans is rising and evaporation of water is growing. All these are bad signs.

This was stated by BHU Professor Madhulika Agarwal in her paper on “Effect of Climate Change on Water Resources and their Quality” on the second day of the three-day brainstorming seminar on “A road to Swachh Bharat and Swastha Bharat” organised by the MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) here on Friday.

Dr VM Tiwari, director of NGRI, Hyderabad said that science has a leading role to play in the laying down of policy. Dr Sugata Hazara, director, School of Oceanography Studies, Jadhavpur University Kolkata said that the temperature of land surface is consistently rising.

Dr Neelangshu Bose from Kolkata lamented that the country does not have a sound policy on solid waste management. Dr Chittarajan made a presentation on the rejuvenation of the Ganga and other rivers.

The last day of the seminar on Saturday would be devoted to policy matters.