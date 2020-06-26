Amid heavy rains in Bihar, at least 93 killed in lightning strikes

Patna: In a major natural disaster, 93 people lost their lives when lightning struck in parts of Bihar on Thursday.

PM Modi in a late night tweet expressed grief, sympathising with the families of the victims and appealed to the people to remain safe.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the citizens to stay indoors. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

According to an official figure, 23 of the 38 districts badly hit by the lightning.

The districts are in north, central and the western state. Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sheohara, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Banka, Rohtas, Buxar, Aurangabad, Jehan- abad, Madhubani are the worst hit. Gopalganj reported 19 deaths, Madhubani 8, Siwan 7, Purnia and Au- rangabad 7 each.

At a village, Asangao in Gopalganj district, children playing football match were killed by lightning.

The disaster management department in an advisory, appealed to the people to stay indoors till June 29 as thunderstorm and rainfall would be widespread. Monsoon is active all over the state since Wednesday.