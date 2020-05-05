Licence Raj Sarkar: Karnataka govt looks for customer who spent over Rs 52,000 on liquor

"Preliminary investigation revealed that 17.4 litres of IML was sold against the permissible limit of 2.3 litres and 35.1 litres of beer against the legal limit of 18.2 litres," Giri said.

Venkatesh, however, told Giri that the buyer paid for the liquor bought by him and seven of his colleagues at the same time from the shop as they entered together.

"We are investigating to ascertain if Venkatesh violated the license conditions by paying for liquor bought by his friends with him at the same time," Giri added.

Liquor sale of Rs 45 crore was recorded on the first day of the opening of liquor shops in the state under relaxations during extended lockdown, Karnataka Excise Department informed.

As per the orders of the Karnataka Government, liquor shops started operating today across the state from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions.

The government has taken the decision to open liquor shops in order to mobilise revenue. However, bars, pubs, restaurants remained closed.

Wine store, MRP store and MSIL stores were allowed to sell liquor in Karnataka from today. Only five people were allowed at a time and they have to maintain a distance of six feet.

While the government had laid down guidelines for the same, several were seen flouting the rules which led to police taking action against those who violated the rules.

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential, informed Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City.

In Bengaluru, 26 containment zones have been recognised by BBMP. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysore are in the Red Zone.