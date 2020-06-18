'Let us get the facts straight...': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slams Rahul Gandhi over 'unarmed' soldiers comment

Now, as we'd already mentioned in previous articles (including the link above) a bilateral agreement signed in 1996 had the two countries agree to not open fire within two kilometers from the Line of Actual Control.

As Article VI states, "Neither side shall open fire, cause bio-degradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometers from the line of actual control. This prohibition shall not apply to routine firing activities in small arms firing ranges."

Now, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar has stepped into the virtual discussion to explain the same to Rahul Gandhi.

"Let us get the facts straight," began Jaishankar's response to the tweet. He said that all troop who are on border duty "always carry arms, especially when leaving post".

"Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 and 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs," he added.