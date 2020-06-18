After Indo-China clash, India terminates Railway contract with Chinese company; cites 'poor progress'

As per the details shared, the System Contract was awarded some time ago for signalling and telecommunication work that was to be done to the Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) stretch that is 417 kilometres in length.

This was a Rs. 471 crore contract that had been awarded in June 2016. It had been funded through a loan from the World Bank. Despite the passage of four years however, the progress has only been 20%. The contract was terminated by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India.

The termination notice sites several issues that contribute to the poor progress. The "reluctance of the company to furnish technical documents such as logic design of electronic interlocking" as per the contract agreement and the "non-availability" of their engineers and/ or authorized personnels at the site was a "serious constraint", the notice adds.

With no tie-up with local agencies, physical work too could not progress. Additionally, the notice says that repeated meetings with the organisation and its representatives at "every possible level" had not made any difference to the progress of work.

"Material procurement, which is an independent activity, has not been done earnestly," the notice adds.