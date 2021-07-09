LeT ultra arrested in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

On specific inputs about the movement of terrorists in Hajin town, a joint check point was established by police, army and the CRPF in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin, the spokesperson said.

During the check, one person behaving suspiciously was apprehended. “He has been identified as Muzammil Sheikh alias Abu Maviya, a resident of Chandergeer, Hajin. During the search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol along with live rounds, were recovered,” the spokesperson said. The arrested person had joined the proscribed LeT recently and was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in and around Hajin town.