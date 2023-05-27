Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded in heavy snowfall rescued from Changla Axis |

A rescue operation was successfully carried out by the police, army, and other rescue teams to rescue around 100 stranded passengers, including women and children, from the dangerous Changla Axis in Ladakh. The operation was initiated in response to the increasing number of tourists and locals who required assistance due to the challenging road conditions.

Ladakh Police collaborates with Army and other rescue teams

The Ladakh Police's UTDRF rescue team, along with the Army and GREEF rescue teams, actively participated in the operation. Their combined efforts ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers without any untoward incidents. The stranded individuals were rescued and transported to Leh under the supervision of the authorities.

Several vehicles immbolised due to slippery road surfaces

The rescue operation was launched as a result of continuous intermittent snowfall over the past two days, which led to the formation of icy and slippery road surfaces. As a result, several vehicles, including taxis and private cars, especially those belonging to tourists, became immobilised at Changla Top.

Stranded tourists were transferred to safe locations

Promptly responding to the emergency situation caused by the inclement weather, the police teams from Kharu and Tangste police posts quickly reached Changla Top. Their primary focus was on rescuing and evacuating the stranded passengers, particularly women, children, and tourists. Those with self-driven cars were transferred to police vehicles and local taxis, ensuring their safe transportation to secure areas. Private vehicles were also guided to safe locations with the assistance of local drivers.

Priority for tourists and medical cases

Special attention was given to tourists and children who required medical attention. They were prioritized for timely evacuation towards Leh, where they could receive necessary medical care.

Weather advisory and travel planning

Ladakh Police appealed to tourists and the general public to stay updated with weather advisories and plan their journeys accordingly. This advisory was aimed at ensuring safer travel experiences and preventing individuals from getting stranded in challenging weather conditions.

(with inputs from ANI)