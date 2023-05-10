Himachal Pradesh records 'coldest' May after 36 years; visuals from snowfall surface

Go Himachal: Twitter

Himachal Pradesh earlier this May recorded the coldest May ever since 1987. The first nine days of the month were coldest and wettest for the state after witnessing snowfall and rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data stated.

IMD official from Shimla Centre, Surender Paul was quoted in reports as saying that the maximum temperatures in the first nine days of May were recorded between 8 to 36°C. It was noted that the temperatures during this time of the year go as high as 40°C or above.

It was 36 years ago that the state experienced below normal minimum and maximum temperatures during these days and saw the mercury level drop this low. Also, this year, the region reportedly marked 63% surplus rains.

Meanwhile, as the weather turned pleasant and gave a relief from heatwave, videos from the state surfaced online.

Videos of amazing weather in Himachal Pradesh surface on Twitter

