'Leader of 1984 riots leading Cong protest': Twitter reacts to Jagdish Tytler's presence at CAA protest

Congress leaders on Monday sat on a symbolic protest over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) and Aligarh Muslim University near India Gate.

The protest was led by All India Congress Committee Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Others in attendance included KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia and Ahmed Patel.

Soon after the protest began, Jagdish Tytler arrived for the event.

For the uninitiated, Tytler is a Congress politician who is also accused in the anti-Sikh riot.

Social media exploded into outrage soon after pictures of Tytler making his way to the protest surfaced.

Take a look at some of the reactions: