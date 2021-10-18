Lawyer shot dead inside court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, colleague arrested

Lucknow: In a sensational incident, a lawyer was shot in the court premises at Shahjahanpur UP on Monday morning. The lawyer succumbed to bullet injuries on way to the hospital.

The incident occurred inside the office of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at the third floor of court premises, where lawyer Bhupendra Singh had gone to enquire about a case. Police has arrested an advocate in connection with the murder. The arrested lawyer had an old rivalry with the deceased. He has confessed to have committed the crime.

According to the eyewitness, the assailant shot the lawyer from a point blank range and left the country-made pistol there.

The police present in the court premises reached at the spot and found the lawyer in the pool of blood.

The superintendent of police (SP) Shahjahanpur, S. Anand said the victim had joined legal profession last year only and earlier he was into a business. There were few legal cases going on in the same court of the deceased lawyer and his previous business partners. SP Shahjahanpur said that the only witness of the incident, court clerk has said that he hadn't seen anyone firing. However, the police is waiting for the postmortem report.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:50 PM IST