Backed by BJP, Samajwadi Party's Nitin Agarwal elected as deputy speaker of Uttar Pradesh assembly; watch video

Samajwadi Party (SP) Nitin Agarwal was on Monday elected as the as the Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh assembly. Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party backed the decision in the assembly.

The decision was taken during the special session of Uttar Pradesh assembly to commemorate 75th years of independence which began today. The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hd fielded rebel Samajwadi Party legislator Nitin Agarwal as candidate. Despite not having numbers, the main opposition SP too had filed the nomination of its candidate Narendra Verma for the post. BJP and allies have 325 members in the UP assembly which has a total strength of 403.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party's (SP) Nitin Agarwal, backed by BJP, elected as the Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh assembly. pic.twitter.com/1eujBzNwT2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2021

On Sunday, the SP rebel legislator Nitin Agarwal filed his nomination for the post of deputy speaker in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. On this accession, CM Yogi Adityanath said that traditionally the post of deputy speaker goes to the main opposition party but the SP did not announce its candidate in the given time. "Hence we had no option but to field Nitin Agarwal as candidate".

However Nitin, a rebel SP legislator had switched loyalties in 2019 when his father former MP Naresh Agarwal had joined BJP just before the parliament elections. The leader of opposition in UP assembly Ram Govind Choudhury had filed a petition before the speaker seeking disqualification of Nitin from the house. However it was rejected by the speaker HN Dixit.

Meanwhile the SP too has decided to enter in the fray for the post of deputy speaker. The party has fielded legislator Narendra Verma for the post. SP only has 47 members in the UP assembly and no other party has extended its support as yet.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:55 PM IST