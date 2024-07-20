'Law & Order Collapsed Under Lalu Prasad Yadav's Govt,' Says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday said that the law and order in Bihar collapsed under Lalu Prasad Yadav's government, and added that the situation in the state is now normal.

"Law and order collapsed under Lalu Prasad Yadav's government in Bihar. He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) should first give an account of the injustice done to the people of Bihar for 15 years," Chaudhary told reporters.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi On Law & Order Situation In Bihar

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the Bihar government is taking strict action against the offenders.

"The law and order situation in Bihar is normal. Bihar government is taking strict action against the offenders. They (INDIA bloc leaders) want to hide their black deeds by holding a protest," he added.

This comes after INDIA bloc parties decided to stage protests and marches at all district headquarters in Bihar State on July 20.

About The 'Nameplates Directive Issued By UP Govt For Food Shops

On 'nameplates' on food shops on the Kanwar route in Uttar Pradesh, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "There is nothing wrong in it. It should not be viewed through a religious lens."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

RJD State President Jagdanand Singh On Law & Order Situation In Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the alleged deterioration in law and order situation in Bihar.

"Rapes and other crimes are increasing in Bihar. If Bihar is safe, then everyone will be safe, and if Bihar is unsafe, then no one is safe. VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) Chief's father, who was 70 years old, was murdered. What do such incidents show? It is the failure of the government," said Singh.

This comes after the murder of Jitan Sahni, father of Mukesh Sahni, founder of the Vikasheel Insaan Party in Bihar.

On July 17, the leaders of the INDIA bloc parties met to discuss the current law and order situation given recent incidents and planned to hold demonstrations at all district headquarters on July 20 to protest the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani, was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga.

The incident sparked a political uproar and the opposition criticized the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.