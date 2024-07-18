Bihar: Prime Accused In Killing Of VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Arrested

Special investigation team of Bihar police on Wednesday arrested the main accused in the murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani.

The accused, Kazim Ansari (49), is a resident of Supaul Bazaar under the Ghanshyampur police station in Darbhanga.

According to The Hindu, Kazim used to run a readymade clothing shop, which closed due to financial issues. He is currently unemployed.

After primary investigation, police found that Jitan Sahani had lent Kazim ₹1.5 lakh in three installments at a 4% monthly interest rate. Kazim had to mortgage his land for the loan.

The accused has confessed to police that he was unable to repay the money.

On July 12, Kazim, along with his associate Mohammad Sitara, went to meet Jitan. He demanded Jitan reduce the interest and return the land papers, leading to an argument between them.

When Jitan Sahani did not agree, Kazim planned with his associates to forcibly take the papers from Jitan.

On the night of the incident, between 10 and 11 PM, Kazim did the recce of Jitan's house.

How did Kazim and his associates kill Jitan?

After everyone had left the house, Kazim and his associates entered Jitan's house through the back door around 1:30 AM on the night of July 16.

First, he threatened Jitan to return the papers, and when Jitan refused, he attacked him with a knife. During this time, the others held Jitan's hands and feet.

After killing Jitan Sahani, the accused searched for the key to the almirah containing the papers but couldn't find it.

They then decided to throw the almirah into water to destroy the documents. They threw the wooden almirah into a small pond behind the house and fled the scene.

The police have seized clothes worn by the accused Kazim during the crime. The Although the clothes were washed, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team found traces of blood on them. The FSL investigation also found traces of blood on Kazim’s nails.

The police are investigating Kazim's associates' roles and have stated that the associates will be arrested soon.

Jitan Sahani, 70, was found murdered at his house in Jirat village under the Biraul police station in Darbhanga district, Bihar, on July 16, 2024.