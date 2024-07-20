Bihar: Darbhanga Police Arrest 3 More People Involved In Killing Of VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father, Jitan Sahani

Darbhanga (Bihar): The Darbhanga Police has arrested three other accused involved in the murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani.

The accused have been identified as Sitare, Chhote Laheri and Mohd. Azad, Senior Superintendent of Police Darbhanga Jagunath Raddi said, adding that the prime accused in the murder case, Kazim Ansari, has already been arrested.

The SSP said that 38 empty liquor pouches were recovered from the scene, which will be sent for FSL analysis.

The SSP said that action is being taken on the basis of evidence collected in the case and scientific research.

SIT Formed Hours After The Brutal Murder

Hours after the killing of the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father in Darbhanga on Monday, the Bihar police announced the formation of a special investigation team to probe the case.

The killing has intensified the political discourse in the state, with RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav criticising the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

"No day goes by without a murder...The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind," Yadav remarked, highlighting widespread concerns over safety and governance.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Assures Action

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured action in the case.

Reacting to the incident, Choudhary said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family."

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh also pledged government action, emphasising that the investigation was ongoing and promising justice for the victim's family.

"The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," BJP MP Giriraj Singh affirmed.

About Jitan Sahani

Jitan Sahani was the father of former Bihar government minister and president of the VIP Party, Mukesh Sahni. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.