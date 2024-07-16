 Bihar Shocker: VIP Party Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Killed; Body Found Mutilated Inside Darbhanga House
Bihar Shocker: VIP Party Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Killed; Body Found Mutilated Inside Darbhanga House

Reports state that the police were informed about the incident on Tuesday morning.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
VIP party chief Mukesh Sahani |

Vikassheel Insaan Party president and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani, was stabbed to death in his house in Darbhanga's Supaul Bazaar area.

According to reports, Jitan Sahani's mutilated body was found in his ancestral house on Tuesday morning.

Darbhanga SSP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident.

As of now, the motive behind the murder is unknown.

(This is a breaking report; more details are awaited.)

