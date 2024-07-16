‘Jungle Raj’ In Bihar: RJD On Murder Of VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father In Darbhanga

Patna: Hours after the killing of the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father in Darbhanga, a war of words has broken out between the RJD allies and the ruling JDU-BJP combine.

RJD Spokesperson Accuses Nitish Kumar Govt Of Being In A State Of Limbo

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar government of being in a state of limbo and said that the CM might not even know what was going on.

"What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now that something has happened in the state. No political leader is safe in Bihar... The system has collapsed. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," said Shakti Yadav the spokesperson of the RJD.

RJD Leader Mrityunjay Tiwari On The Murder

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP JDU government of running a 'Jungle-Raaj' and demanded answers from the state government.

"Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani's father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate... If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god... Why are BJP and NDA leaders quiet on this? They should come out and speak up. This is 'maha-jungleraaj'," Tiwari told ANI.

Representatives of the state government accused the opposition of playing politics and said that an investigation was being carried out.

"The way VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's father has been murdered is unfortunate, brutal and painful... The police will find out the accused... We have faith in the police investigation and we urge Tejashwi Yadav to come forward if he knows the accused in any way or if he has any information whatsoever, he should cooperate with the police to ensure justice for Mukesh Sahani's family." said JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar.

'Investigation Going On,' Assure Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur & Giriraj Singh

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh assured that the investigation was on and the guilty would be brought to justice.

"The state government will take action against the accused after investigation...The accused will be certainly caught and punished under Nitish Kumar govt," Ramnath Thakur said.

Union Minister & BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, "The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously."

Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday. The local police, who reached the spot, told ANI over the phone that the incident happened late on Monday night.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation, senior officers have also reached the spot, we are investigating it from every angle," local police said.

Jitan Sahani was the father of former Bihar government minister and president of the VIP Party, Mukesh Sahni. Further investigation is underway. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.