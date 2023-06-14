Law Commission Invites Public and Religious Bodies To Share Views On Uniform Civil Code

Representative Image

The 22nd Law Commission of India has announced its intention to seek input and opinions from the general public and recognised religious organisations regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This decision comes after the Ministry of Law & Justice referred the UCC matter to the Law Commission for examination.

Previously, the 21st Law Commission of India had undertaken a comprehensive study of the UCC and sought the perspectives of various stakeholders through an appeal and questionnaire in 2018. The response received was significant and wide-ranging.

On August 31, 2018, the 21st Law Commission released a consultation paper titled "Reforms of Family Law" that delved into the subject matter.

"Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the government press release said.

Interested individuals and organizations have the opportunity to express their opinions within a designated period of 30 days from the date of the notice issued by the Law Commission.