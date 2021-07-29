Latest updates on CBSE result 2021: Class 12 results expected to be out soon on cbseresults.nic.in

The board exam scedule in India was disturbed by second wave of COVID-19 and followed lockdown. Several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chose non-examination route for evaluation of class 10 and class 12 students.

However, the Class 10 and 12 results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have not been announced yet. Students are waiting for their results while assessment work and formulation of mark sheets are being conducted by the board.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 12 results soon on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.

Although the board has not announced the result date and time, the Supreme Court of India had directed state and central boards to declare Class 12 results by July 31.

Meanwhile, CBSE today took to Twitter to assure parents and students and posted a meme based on Family Man series.