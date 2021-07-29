Latest update on CBSE board exam: Class 10 results expected to be out soon on cbseresults.nic.in

Following the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board's declaration of results for classes 10 and 12, thousands of students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been nudging the board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update with regard to the results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently posted a meme via their official Twitter handle assuring students that the results will be out soon and urged them not be anxious.

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said they have completed the assessment for Class X and Class XII students and submitted the final marks to the board. The results are likely to be declared by the end of this month.

A senior official of CBSE said, "We have received the marks submitted by the schools based on the assessment policies released for Class X and Class XII students. We are trying our best to announce the results by July 31."

The results will be declared on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official website the results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app.

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier announced that board exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

The board stated, "In case of regular students, schools have conducted unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams and thus performance of students is available. However, in case of students under private category, neither schools nor CBSE have the desired records based on which assessment can be done without the conduct of examination. Thus, tabulation or assessment policy cannot be implemented."

CBSE private category students staged an online protest and later staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi demanding they should not be forced to appear for Class X and Class XII examinations.

(With inputs from agencies and Ronald Rodrigues)