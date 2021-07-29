Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent': CBSE assures parents with 'Family Man' meme on board exam results; says 'result jald hi aayega'

Following the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board's declaration of results for classes 10 and 12, thousands of students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been asking the board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update with regard to the results.

In light of this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently posted a meme via their official Twitter handle assuring students that the results will be out soon.

"Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent" the tweet read with a meme based on series 'Family Man'.

CBSE posted a meme asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’ and not to be very anxious about the results. The board has also asked the parents and the students to stay calm and hopeful.