Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent': CBSE assures parents with 'Family Man' meme on board exam results; says 'result jald hi aayega'

Following the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board's declaration of results for classes 10 and 12, thousands of students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been asking the board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update with regard to the results.
In light of this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently posted a meme via their official Twitter handle assuring students that the results will be out soon.
"Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent" the tweet read with a meme based on series 'Family Man'.
CBSE posted a meme asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’ and not to be very anxious about the results. The board has also asked the parents and the students to stay calm and hopeful.
Meanwhile, schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said they have completed the assessment for Class X and Class XII students and submitted the final marks to the board.
On May 1, 2021, CBSE announced the assessment policy to tabulate the marks for Class X students, as examinations were cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid-19. On June 17, the board released a notification announcing the assessment policy for Class XII students and said that results will be declared by July 31.
The results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students are expected to be declared by the end of July on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in.
In addition to the official website the results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app.
(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)