Latest update on coronavirus: One vaccine will enter phase 3 today, says NITI Aayog

Even as India continues its fight against the COVID-19 virus, with more than 6.73 lakh active cases at present, there may be some good news in the days to come.

On Tuesday, the NITI Aayog said that out of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are being developed in India, one would enter its Phase 3 trial as early as today or tomorrow. "The other two are in phase one and two of trials," VK Paul said.

He also cited comments made my Prime Minister Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.