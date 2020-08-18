Latest update on coronavirus: One vaccine will enter phase 3 today, says NITI Aayog

Even as India continues its fight against the COVID-19 virus, with more than 6.73 lakh active cases at present, there may be some good news in the days to come.
On Tuesday, the NITI Aayog said that out of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are being developed in India, one would enter its Phase 3 trial as early as today or tomorrow. "The other two are in phase one and two of trials," VK Paul said.
He also cited comments made my Prime Minister Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.
"Three vaccines are in different stages of testing," the PM had said, adding that officials were ready with a plan for production when the scientists gave their acquiescence.
"How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time - we have a roadmap ready for that," the Prime Minister had said.
Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday Paul said that a "new dimension of the disease is coming forward".
"Scientific and medical communities are monitoring. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, is not dangerous," he had said while talking about post-COVID-19 symptoms experienced by some.
According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, India has so far recorded more than 2.7 million positive cases. Of these, over 51,700 people have passed away.