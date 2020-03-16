Latest News on Coronavirus on March 16 from India and the world

Maharashtra records 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in country
According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.
11 Coronavirus suspects flee from a hospital in Maharashtra
11 Coronavirus suspects flee from a hospital in Maharashtra. The suspects have a travel history to Dubai, reported Times Now.
High Street Phoenix in Mumbai to remain shut till further notice
"As per the government advisory to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, High Street Pheonix, Mumbai shall remain closed until further advice," read the mall's statement.
First coronavirus case detected in Odisha
First coronavirus case detected in Odisha. The man affected by Covid-19 is at Bhubaneswar Capital hospital. He returned from Italy and later took a train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar reportedly to avoid scrutiny: Sources
Person dies in Maharashtra
Suspected coronavirus person, who hails from Harayana but was staying at Nagaon in Hatkalangane of Kolhapur dist, Maharashtra, died. Was admitted in CPR Kolhapur hospital. Reports awaited. It was later clarified by the Maharashtra government that the person died in Kolhapur was not corona suspect but was tempo driver and had no history of travel in abroad
First dose for possible coronavirus vaccine to be trialled tomorrow in US
First dose for possible coronavirus vaccine to be trialled tomorrow in the United States
Restaurants in New York City to shut, to only serve takeout and delivery options
Restaurants in New York City will be forced to close and can only serve takeout and delivery options
53 Indians, who arrived from Iran, moved to Army Wellness Centre in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: 53 Indians, evacuated from Tehran and Shiraz cities of Iran, arrived at Jaisalmer airport today. They were later moved to the Army Wellness Centre in the city, following preliminary screening.
Dehradun's Forest Research Institute closed for 'all kinds of visits' till 31st March
Uttarakhand: Forest Research Institute, Dehradun closed for 'all kinds of visits' till 31st March in view of COVID19.
Fourth batch of 53 Indians arrives from Iran to India
Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. Thank the efforts of the team @India_in_Iran and Iranian authorities.
Confirmed cases rises to 110 in India
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: A total of 110 confirmed COVID19 cases reported across India, including 17 foreign nationals, as of 11:30 pm, 15th March. Three people from Rajasthan are now Coronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID19 is 13.
