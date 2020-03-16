Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC suspends biometric attendance of employees amid virus scare

After confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 33 in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to suspend biometric attendance of employees.
According to a report by Loksatta, in order to ensure no infection is spread due to repeated contact with the biometric machine, the BMC has asked its employees to temporarily stop biometric attendance.
The civic body based on Centre's instructions has directed its employees from BMC's head office, other offices, fire stations, hospitals, schools and chowkies not to lodge attendance through biometric system until March 31, instead they will have to sign a register.
After coronavirus cases jumped past 30, Maharashtra government invoked Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 from March 13 that gives wide-ranging powers to officials to enforce measures, including that of lockdown and quarantine, required to tackle an outbreak.
On the other hand, the state government has also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, theatres, malls, parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums etc. In order to control the virus from spreading, the Mumbai Police on Sunday invoked section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit tour operators from conducting any kind of group tours till March 31.
A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals have been confirmed across India. With the maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 6,000 deaths globally.
