Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC suspends biometric attendance of employees amid virus scare

After confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 33 in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to suspend biometric attendance of employees.

According to a report by Loksatta, in order to ensure no infection is spread due to repeated contact with the biometric machine, the BMC has asked its employees to temporarily stop biometric attendance.

The civic body based on Centre's instructions has directed its employees from BMC's head office, other offices, fire stations, hospitals, schools and chowkies not to lodge attendance through biometric system until March 31, instead they will have to sign a register.