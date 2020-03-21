Latest coronavirus update: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee advises people to cover mouth using soft cloth

Howrah: In order to keep coronavirus infection at bay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested people to use cloth to cover their mouth and nose in case of scarcity of face masks.

"Since there is a scarcity of masks, people can use a cloth to tie around their faces as it is soft. However, I am not sure, people should consult doctors," Banerjee said on Friday.

The West Bengal CM also asserted that the international flights should be banned with immediate effect.

"Why should international flights be shut from March 22 ? This needs to be done immediately, we said this at the conference (Prime Minister's video-conference with Chief Ministers)," Banerjee said in a press conference here.