Latest Coronavirus news in India: Mamata Banerjee says, ‘will have to work like a family with the Centre to fight’

With close to 30 cases reported on the coronavirus in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on Friday to draw up precautionary preventive measures for the coronavirus. The meeting was held at Nabanna, the State Secretariat where all state officials and central officials were present. However, no cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in the state.

“We have to work like a family with the Centre to fight this. We are following all directions by the Central Government. There were three suspected cases of coronavirus but none tested positive. There is no reason to panic. We have set up isolation wards by state authorities, railway, port. 6,800 personal protective equipment and masks are available. Till date, travellers from 19 countries have come to Kolkata of which none have tested positive. Only two are in isolation wards,” said Mamata Banerjee. She further stated that the State government has set up a 24x7 call centre at 1800313444222.

Mamata said she will be writing a letter to the Centre, asking for masks while also asking to provide enough medication for the stated that 1 lakh people have been screened of which 3 were suspected cases but none tested positive. Mamata also asked people not to panic and that isolation wards were set up in all hospitals. The State administration has also set up Quick response teams in districts.