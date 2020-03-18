Latest coronavirus update: Two more coronavirus cases in Ladakh, tally rises to 8

Leh: Two more people on Wednesday were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the cases of the deadly virus in the Union Territory to eight.

Both the COVID-19 positive patients are the relatives of people who were previously tested positive for the disease.

Speaking to reporters, Rigzin Sampheal, Commissioner Secretary of Ladakh said, "We have received the result of 34 reports of which two people have tested positive for COVID-19.

These persons are the relatives of people who were previously reported positive and were kept under quarantine in heart foundation." "Both the persons have been transferred in the isolation ward," he added.