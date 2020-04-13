Latest coronavirus update: Tamil Nadu crosses 1,000-mark

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Sunday became the third state in the country where the number of Covid-19 patients crossed the 1,000-mark. With, 106 persons testing positive for the virus —the second highest spike this month—the number of cases now stood at 1,075.

Of them, 11 had died and 50 have been discharged post-recovery, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told journalists. Only Maharashtra and Delhi, have over 1,000 COVID-19 patients, other than Tamil Nadu, now in the country.

According to Beela, 8 doctors have tested positive for the pandemic so far in the state. Curiously, while IndiGo airlines on Saturday said one of its staff members in Chennai died on Friday, health officials claimed he had tested negative, but succumbed to other complications.

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday banned voluntary agencies and political parties from distributing relief materials and food to the needy, arguing it was a violation of the lockdown cur - bs. It warned of action against relief distributors.

Instead, people could contribute to the CM Relief Fund or materials could be deposited at designated places. Leader of Oppn and DMK chief MK Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko and others criticised the government decision, arguing it was not the time for petty politics.