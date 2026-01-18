Man Caught Sexually Abusing Pet Dog; Gets Beaten After Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video allegedly showing a man sexually abusing a pet dog has surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and concern. The clip was shared by Mumbai-based NGO Humanity World (HW) Foundation, which described the incident as “heartbreaking” and said it reflects a serious moral and legal failure in addressing cruelty against animals.

In its post, the NGO stated that the video had been sent to its representatives and lamented the absence of stringent legal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to adequately punish such offences. “It is time for real justice,” the post read, adding that more details would follow.

Soon after, a second video was uploaded by the same platform, showing a group of youths, believed to be animal activists, confronting and physically assaulting a man. The youths are seen forcing the man to perform push-ups and apologise. The caption accompanying the clip read, “Justice delivered for the innocent who could not speak, we became their voice.”

In the video, the man can be heard allegedly admitting to the act. However, the location of the incident has not been officially confirmed. Observers noted that an autorickshaw visible in the footage bears a registration linked to the Baramati area of Maharashtra, but this has not been independently verified.

The identity of the accused remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation of police action so far.

The viral videos have ignited a fierce debate online. While many users have praised the activists for standing up for the animal, others have raised concerns over vigilantism and called for lawful investigation and strict institutional action instead.