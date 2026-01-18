 Punjab Police Bust Goldy Brar–Linked Extortion Module, 10 Arrested
Punjab Police on Sunday said they arrested 10 operatives of an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar in Ludhiana and recovered 12 foreign-made weapons. DGP Gaurav Yadav said the seizure included two Austrian-made Glock pistols. FIRs have been registered under BNS and the Arms Act, with further investigation underway.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed 10 operatives of an extortion module linked to notorious gangster Goldy Brar and also recovered 12 foreign-made weapons from their possession in Ludhiana.

Stating that the the extortion module linked with gangster Goldy Brar was busted and 10 of its operatives held in a focussed three-week police operation, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on X: ``…the police recovered multiple illegal firearms including two Austrian-made Glock pistols along with 10 other sophisticated weapons. The arrested operatives are involved in illegal arms trafficking, extortion and planned murders aimed at creating lawlessness across the state’’.

DGP Yadav further said that FIRs have been registered under BNS and Arms Act and further investigation underway to nab their remaining associates.

