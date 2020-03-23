Latest coronavirus update: Masks worth Rs 11 crore are missing from Jaipur’s premier SMS Hospital

Jaipur: Even as the country grapples to deal with the virus outbreak with its limited resources, a shocking incident of 2.5 lakh N5 masks going missing from Jaipur’s premier SMS Hospital has come forth.

The hospital had purchased 3 lakh masks some time back, and when the need arose to distribute them to doctors, nurses and other medical staff working in isolation wards they were found missing.

The market cost of the 2.5 lakh masks is Rs11.25 crore. The purchase had been done through Lifeline Store. The incident of 2.5 lakh marks worth crores of rupees going missing has snowballed into a controversy in medical dept.

As per Dr Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of the SMS medical college, “A committee has been set up to probe the issue.” At the same time, a source in the medical college said, “Such huge orders are generally mot purchased.