Latest coronavirus update: Tamil Nadu shut from 6 pm; prohibitory orders to be implemented

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will go into lockdown mode from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 with the borders of its districts being sealed and prohibitory orders being imposed under Section 144 of the CrPc as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The State also invoked Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to impose strong restrictive measures.

Making the announcement in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said no public or private transport including taxis and auto rickshaws would be allowed to ply.

Inter-state and inter-district traffic movement will not be permitted. The rules will not apply for ambulances and those who need to travel for emergency purposes.

The chief minister also announced allocation Rs 500 crore towards tackling COVID-19.

“Groceries, milk, vegetables, meat and fish will be available. All other establishments will remain closed. Government Departments will shut down except those dealing with essential services including police, fire services, collectorates, electricity, prisons, judiciary, local bodies and public health,” he said.

Following the lockdown measures, private companies including IT companies must engage workers from home and only factories manufacturing essentials and involved in exports, would be exempted but they must deploy only minimal workforce.

All construction works, except for emergency purposes, would be suspended and workers must be paid wages, Palaniswami said. Delivery of food parcels would be allowed to cater to those staying in hostels and mansions. The State-run Amma Unavagams (low cost canteens) will continue to function.