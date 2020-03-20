Latest coronavirus update: Is PM Modi making us ready for a total curfew?

New Delhi: In his much-awaited address to the nation, PM Modi has called for a "Janata curfew" on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM by voluntarily staying at home "to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation."

Explaining what he means by ‘Janata curfew’ -- a new addition to PM’s lexicon – Modi indicated that it was intended to demonstrate ‘our’ discipline and resolve as a nation.

He also called for expressing gratitude on Sunday at 5 pm to all those combating the coronavirus pandemic.

‘‘On Sunday, at 5 pm, we will stand in our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, clapping or clanging utensils," he said.

Another key announcement was that a special task force will be formed by the government to check the effects of the pandemic on the nation's economy and devise ways to bounce back. FM Nirmala Sitharaman will head the task force.

PM Modi also appealed to the business and the affluent class to keep in mind the economic interests of those working for them, if possible. However, he was silent on the fate that awaits daily wage-earners and those employed in the unorganised sector.