Fight Coronavirus with Pranayama, diet regulation & strengthening immunity

BHOPAL: All efforts at different levels are being made from preventing Stage-3 of COVID-19 where it spread within communities. Medical students moved in the state capital creating awareness about the pandemic, apprising people of the do’s and don’ts and also clearing myths.

Besides, Wellness experts (Yoga) and dieticians have suggested light yoga and breathing exercise like Pranayama and diet regulation advocating consumption of green vegetable and homemade soup to develop immunity to fight against coronavirus.

Homeopathy college’s students distributed medicines to enhance body immunity.

Dr Sunita Tomar, HOD Homeopathy College, said, “Today, we distributed medicine Arsenic Album-30 in public. Our students raised awareness in public and informed people about the preventive measures to be taken to ward off the pandemic. Students moved in all pockets of the state capital creating awareness and distributing medicines.”

Dr Shaileja Trivedi, wellness expert and dietician, said, “Yoga and breathing exercise like ‘Pranayama’-- is best technique which the people can practice at home with family members. Secondly, people should add more anti-oxidants like green vegetables, green tea, ginger, garlic, black paper etc in their diet. Consumption of homemade soup prepared with vegetables should be encouraged. Similarly, the fruit intake should also be increased.”

Dr Arpan Bhanja said, “We distributed medicines. Our main object is to clear any fear in public regarding coronavirus. If we maintain the medical protocol, and follow guidelines we will be able to fight out this virus. Certain medicines enhance the body immunity. We will continue our campaign to break the link and prevent the country from reaching stage-3 (community spread).”