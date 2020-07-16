Latest coronavirus update: India records highest single-day spike of 32,695 new cases, tally reaches 9,68,876

India registered a record single-day jump of 32,695 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total count, 3,31,146 are active cases and 6,12,815 are "cured/discharged/migrated".

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,51,820 cases and 2,167 deaths due to COVID-19.

Delhi has reported a total of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,27,39,490 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 15th July, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday.