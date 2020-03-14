Latest Coronavirus Update in India: Google techie's coronavirus-positive wife did not 'flee' quarantine, says Karnataka govt

Her disappearance had created panic, with officials eventually tracing her to her home in railway colony in Agra.

An IANS report had quoted police officials to state that she had fled after her husband tested positive. The duo had recently returned from their honeymoon.

A recent update however appears to suggest otherwise. According to Karnataka government's Minister for Medical Education, Dr Sudhakar K, the woman had not run away.

According to a report by The News Minute, Sudhakar said that their honeymoon had taken them to Switzerland and Greece rather than Italy as earlier reports had claimed.

They reached Bengaluru via Mumbai on March 8 at 9:45 pm. The woman left from the airport for Delhi soon after, at 1:30 am on March 9, Sudhakar told the publication. Her husband tested positive on March 12.

The State government says that it is unfair to say that she fled as she was not aware that her husband was going to test positive when she left. As one official pointed out to the publication, she "never entered Bengaluru".