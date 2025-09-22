Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play

Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Zubeen Garg | ANI

Guwahati: Amid allegations of foul play in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that a fresh autopsy would be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

The autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning at Guwahati Medical College, under the supervision of a team from AIIMS Guwahati, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said during a press conference.

CM Sarma further stated that Zubeen’s mortal remains will be taken to GMCH at 7:30 AM, and the procedure is expected to take one to two hours. He added that the family has given their consent for the process.

The autopsy is being conducted in response to public demand and to ensure transparency in the investigation.

Besides, the state cabinet has approved the allotment of 10 bighas of land in Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati, where Zubeen will be laid to rest on September 23.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will attend the cremation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's representative.

Schools and colleges across the state will be closed on Tuesday to bid adieu to Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg. In Kamrup district, all government offices will also remain closed on Tuesday.

Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident on 19 September 2025 in Singapore. Zubeen was in Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

Zubeen had composed and sung many Bengali and Assamese songs. In Hindi, his most famous song was Ya Ali from the film Gangster which starred Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja.

He also sung the track Dil Tu Hi Bata in Krrish 4. The song featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.