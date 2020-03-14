Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Schools, colleges in urban areas closed till March 31; cases rise to 26

To prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state of Maharashtra, the Prevention of Disease Prevention Act has been enacted and as a precautionary measure it has been decided to close all urban schools, colleges and pre-primary schools in all the municipalities, municipal councils, nagar panchayats and urban areas by March 31. However, the exams will continue during this time. Schools and colleges will continue in rural areas.

This was stated by Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a statement to the Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Meanwhile, Health Minister informed that 26 patients were found positive for coronavirus in the state.

Making a request in this regard, Health Minister Tope said that the Prevention of Syndrome Prevention Act is in place in the state to prevent the infection as coronavirus-affected patients are being detected at the time. The State Government has issued instructions to all the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police Administration in this regard.

It has also been directed to close all schools, colleges and pre-primary schools in urban areas of the state till March 31. Stating that the board exams will continue during this time, parents and schools have to be careful that sick students will not come to the schools during the exams.

The Health Minister also urged the administration to cancel all government, commercial, travel, religious, sports and sports programs till further orders in the state.

Meanwhile, 26 patients have been found to be tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far, 10 patients have been found in Pune, Mumbai 5, Raigad 1, Kalyan 1, Ahmednagar 1, Nagpur 4, Thane 1, Yavatmal 2 and Kalyan 1.