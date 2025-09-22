Nepal President Administers Oath To 4 New Ministers In Karki’s Interim Cabinet

Kathmandu: Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday administered the oath of office to four new ministers in the interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Shital Niwas, Kathmandu, today.

This brings the total number of ministers in Karki's cabinet to eight. Interim Nepali Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday reshuffled the ministerial portfolios, reallocating responsibilities among members while inducting four new ministers.

Four newly appointed ministers took the oath of office on Monday afternoon, following cabinet nominations made by Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Former Supreme Court Justice Anil Kumar Sinha has been appointed Minister for Industry and Law; innovator Mahabir Pun will head the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology; Madan Pariyar takes over as Minister for Agriculture; and journalist Jagdish Kharel will lead the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Sangita Mishra, who had been initially recommended for the Health Ministry, was not included in Monday's swearing-in ceremony. Her exclusion comes amid controversy regarding her previous tenure as a government official. Mishra had submitted her resignation from the civil service in anticipation of her appointment.

As per the announcement from the Office of the President, the decision affects Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, both of whom were appointed earlier.

Khanal, who was already heading the Finance Ministry, has now been given the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

Aryal, meanwhile, has been relieved of his role as Law Minister and will now oversee only the Home Ministry. The Law Ministry portfolio has been handed over to Anil Kumar Sinha, who was appointed to the cabinet on Monday.

Following the changes, the cabinet now has eight members. Among them, Kulman Ghising and Sinha hold three ministries each, while Khanal oversees two.

On Monday, interim Prime Minister Karki inducted Madan Pariyar (Agriculture), Mahabir Pun (Education), and Jagdish Kharel (Communication), each of whom manages a single ministry. The remaining ministries continue to be held directly by Prime Minister Karki herself.

Tension flared in Nepal after police killed 21 protesting students and youths on September 8 while they were protesting in front of the parliament during the anti-corruption movement and the end of the social media ban. The following day, 39 people died, of whom 15 had died of burns. The remaining 12 deaths were recorded till the seventh day following the violence.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female PM, was appointed on September 12 following Gen-Z protests that led to the dissolution of the previous government. This interim government is tasked with conducting House of Representatives elections on March 5, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)