Latest coronavirus update: COVID-19 patient gets discharge after being cured, hails front line warriors

Mangaluru: A COVID-19 patient, who was discharged from a hospital here after recovery, has hailed front line warriors for their exceptional services towards the countrymen in battling coronavirus.

The man was treated here in the Wenlock hospital.

Sharing his experience, the man who got cured of COVID-19, got emotional and said: "The police staff spoke with me in a very nice manner. In the district government hospital, they have taken care really very well. Whatever the patient needs they provide.