Latest coronavirus update: 2 women die of Covid in Karnataka; death toll 16

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Sunday reported two more Covid-19 deaths, taking the total toll to 16. The deceased women aged 65 years from Bengaluru and 50 from Dakshina Kannada district.

The state reported six new cases, the lowest so far, taking the total to 390, the health ministry said. However, this was in variance with the figure put out by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar who put it at 401.

Of the 6 new cases, 4 were from Mysuru and two from Dakshina Kannada. Meanwhile, facing flak from all quarters, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reversed his order on relaxing the lockdown norms.

The police had advised the state government that a relaxation at this juncture was dangerous and may result in an increase in the number of Covid cases. The Opposition, too, had flayed the CM’s decision of easing rules.