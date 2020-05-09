Latest coronavirus update: 225 migrant workers from Bihar reach Telangana to work in rice mills

Lingampally: The special train carrying 225 migrant workers of Bihar have reached Lingampally railway station in Telangana. These people came as they wanted to work in rice mills in Telangana.

After they reached here they were screened and PPE kits were later given to them," said VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

He further said, "These migrant workers have been sent to different locations like Peddapalli district, Jagtial district and Miryalguda district, where they will work in rice mills."

Upon their arrival at Lingampally railway station, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamlakar along with other officials visited the railway station to welcome the migrant labourers.