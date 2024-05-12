 Late Heeraben Patel's Portrait Gifted By 2 Young People Brings Smile To PM Modi's Face In Hooghly
This was done on the occasion of Mother's Day. Mother's Day annually falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, it is being celebrated on May 12.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Hooghly: On the occasion of Mothers' Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a portrait of his mother Late Heeraben Patel during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal and said that the people in West celebrate this day as Mother's Day but in India we worship our Mother 365 days a year.

While addressing a public meeting in Hooghly, PM Modi asked the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portrait of his mother (brought as gifts) from two young people.

"The people in the rally are here who made the picture of my mother. The people in 'West' celebrate this day as Mother's Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year. I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures. Please mention your addresses at the back of the paper. SPG people take photos of my mother from both people. I want to thank both of you," PM Modi said on Sunday.

About The Pictures Gifted To PM Modi

Meanwhile, in the first picture, the Prime Minister was sitting on the floor, while his hands were on his mother's lap. In the second picture, PM Modi and his mother were seen sitting together and her mother's hands were on his son's (PM) shoulder.

Mother's Day annually falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, it is being celebrated on May 12. Mother's Day honours mothers and mother figures around the globe.

