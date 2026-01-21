 'Asking Shankaracharya For ID Is Biggest Insult To Sanatan': Akhilesh Accuses BJP Of Harassing Those Who Speak Truth
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of insulting Shankaracharyas and saints, alleging misbehaviour by officials and misuse of agencies against dissenters. He said seeking ID from seers was an affront to Sanatan traditions. Yadav also defended judicial independence and highlighted the value of apology and forgiveness.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Pic

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately insulting Shankaracharyas and saints, saying such actions undermine Sanatan traditions. Addressing reporters, Yadav said Shankaracharyas and saints are the pride of society and are revered by millions who seek their blessings, which is a core part of India’s spiritual heritage.

He alleged that the BJP government, through its officials, has misbehaved with Shankaracharyas and saints. “If an officer is asking a Shankaracharya for identification or a certificate, there can be no greater insult to Sanatan Dharma,” he said, adding that the government was attempting to suppress truth and public voices.

Yadav further claimed that those who do not function according to the BJP’s line are being harassed. He alleged misuse of central agencies such as the CBI and ED to target opponents. He said the SP would continue to seek blessings from saints and serve the people, asserting that true saints follow the path of truth rather than aligning with any government.

Earlier in the day, Yadav shared a video of Swami Avimukteshwaranand on X, in which the seer recalled that during a previous SP government, force had been used but Yadav later apologised, which was accepted. Yadav wrote that seeking forgiveness does not diminish anyone’s stature and quoted the saying, “Kshama Veerasya Bhushanam” (forgiveness is the ornament of the brave).

In another post, commenting on the transfer of a judge who ordered registration of a case in the Sambhal matter, Yadav said that truth does not get transferred and warned that undermining judicial independence amounts to undermining democracy.

