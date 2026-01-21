 18-Month-Old Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Bihar's Motihari - VIDEO
An 18-month-old child died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Motihari–Dhaka road in Bihar’s Motihari. The driver fled the scene, triggering protests and road blockage by locals. Police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and said the vehicle has been identified using CCTV footage.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

A tragic road accident claimed the life of an 18-month-old child in Motihari on Wednesday, triggering protests by local residents. The incident occurred on the Motihari–Dhaka main road under the Chhatauni police station area, where a speeding magic vehicle hit the child.

The deceased has been identified as Saket, son of Riyaz, a resident of the Sports Club area under Chhatauni police station limits. According to local sources, the toddler was playing in a lane near his house when he suddenly moved onto the main road and was struck by the fast-moving vehicle. The child died on the spot.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. The incident sparked outrage among family members and local residents, who blocked the Motihari–Dhaka road, disrupted traffic, and staged a protest by raising slogans against the administration.

article-image

On receiving information, police teams from Chhatauni and Muffasil police stations reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters. The body was taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Chhatauni Station House Officer Mrityunjay Paswana said the child was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified vehicle. He added that the vehicle has been identified through CCTV footage and further legal action is underway.

