Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi

Chandigarh: A team of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday met Delhi police chief and demanded registration of a case against former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena for her alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh gurus in Delhi assembly, thereby hurting religious sentiments.

Led by SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk the delegation included junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, executive member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Haryana Sikh Mission in-charge Sukhwinder Singh, and Delhi Sikh Mission in-charge Manveet Singh.

The SGPC, also known as the mini Parliament of Sikhs, in its complaint submitted to the Delhi police commissioner, alleged that on January 6 last, Atishi, the leader of opposition (LoP) in Delhi assembly, used objectionable words regarding the Sikh Gurus. The words used by her are also recorded in the official proceedings of the state assembly, they held and added that the remarks made by the AAP leader against the Sikh Gurus have severely hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs living across the world.

Also Watch:

The SGPC also pointed out that at a time when India and the world are commemorating the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and remembering his supreme sacrifice, it is extremely unfortunate for an elected public representative to use such language against the Sikh Gurus.

The delegation demanded strict action against Atishi so that no political leader dares to indulge in acts that injure the religious sentiments of any community in the future.