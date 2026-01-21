 Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAlleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi

Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee met the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of an FIR against AAP leader and former Delhi CM Atishi Marlena. The SGPC alleged that Atishi made objectionable remarks on Sikh Gurus in the Delhi Assembly on January 6, hurting Sikh religious sentiments worldwide, and demanded strict action to prevent similar incidents.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: A team of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday met Delhi police chief and demanded registration of a case against former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena for her alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh gurus in Delhi assembly, thereby hurting religious sentiments.

Led by SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk the delegation included junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, executive member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Haryana Sikh Mission in-charge Sukhwinder Singh, and Delhi Sikh Mission in-charge Manveet Singh.

The SGPC, also known as the mini Parliament of Sikhs, in its complaint submitted to the Delhi police commissioner, alleged that on January 6 last, Atishi, the leader of opposition (LoP) in Delhi assembly, used objectionable words regarding the Sikh Gurus. The words used by her are also recorded in the official proceedings of the state assembly, they held and added that the remarks made by the AAP leader against the Sikh Gurus have severely hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs living across the world.

Read Also
'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Warms Up For ICC T20 World Cup, Smashes Hat-Trick Of Fours To Reach Half-Century
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Warms Up For ICC T20 World Cup, Smashes Hat-Trick Of Fours To Reach Half-Century

The SGPC also pointed out that at a time when India and the world are commemorating the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and remembering his supreme sacrifice, it is extremely unfortunate for an elected public representative to use such language against the Sikh Gurus.

The delegation demanded strict action against Atishi so that no political leader dares to indulge in acts that injure the religious sentiments of any community in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against...
Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against...
18-Month-Old Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Bihar's Motihari - VIDEO
18-Month-Old Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Bihar's Motihari - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Signs $25 Billion MoU At Davos, Lines Up Major Investments Across Solar, EV &...
Uttar Pradesh Signs $25 Billion MoU At Davos, Lines Up Major Investments Across Solar, EV &...
'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him...
'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him...
Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death...
Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death...