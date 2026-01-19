'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal Conspiracy To Save Delhi LoP Atishi’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler |

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler on Monday demanded an independent probe into what he alleged, the criminal conspiracy of the Punjab police to save AAP's Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi assembly, Atishi Marlena - who is accused of making derogatory remarks against the Sikh Gurus - by securing a false report from the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, at the instance of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Briefing newspersons here, Kler alleged it was shocking that the chief minister had decided to shield Atishi who had disrespected the Gurus instead of demanding action against her.

“It is even more shocking that the Jalandhar police commissionerate was used to do this cover up by securing a report from the FSL, Mohali to state that the video in which Atishi made the derogatory remarks was tampered with”, he alleged and added that the lie of the Jalandhar police has been nailed with the Delhi Speaker presenting a conclusive report to prove the video was genuine and not tampered with at all.

Demanding an independent probe into how a conspiracy was hatched to wipe out proof in the case of sacrilege against the Gurus, the Akali leader demanded the Punjab police tell what jurisdiction it had in the matter as the incident occurred in Delhi.

The SAD spokesman further held it was condemnable that the government was on one hand shielding Atishi who was involved in sacrilege against the Guru Sahiban and shaking hands with gangsters while on the other hand it was playing politics and overreaching its authority to check ‘swaroops’ (the physical, sacred copy) of Guru Granth Sahib at a religious institution in Banga town of Nawanshahr district.