 'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal Conspiracy To Save Delhi LoP Atishi’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal Conspiracy To Save Delhi LoP Atishi’

'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal Conspiracy To Save Delhi LoP Atishi’

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler demanded an independent probe, alleging Punjab Police conspired to protect AAP leader Atishi Marlena over purported derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus. He claimed a false FSL report was secured to label a video as tampered with, despite the Delhi Speaker presenting evidence that the footage was genuine.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler |

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler on Monday demanded an independent probe into what he alleged, the criminal conspiracy of the Punjab police to save AAP's Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi assembly, Atishi Marlena - who is accused of making derogatory remarks against the Sikh Gurus - by securing a false report from the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, at the instance of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Briefing newspersons here, Kler alleged it was shocking that the chief minister had decided to shield Atishi who had disrespected the Gurus instead of demanding action against her.

“It is even more shocking that the Jalandhar police commissionerate was used to do this cover up by securing a report from the FSL, Mohali to state that the video in which Atishi made the derogatory remarks was tampered with”, he alleged and added that the lie of the Jalandhar police has been nailed with the Delhi Speaker presenting a conclusive report to prove the video was genuine and not tampered with at all.

Read Also
Punjab Police Bust Goldy Brar–Linked Extortion Module, 10 Arrested
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra News: MSHRC Pulls Up Jail Authorities Over Non-Compliance, Seeks Affidavits And Additional Reports In Custodial Torture Complaint
Maharashtra News: MSHRC Pulls Up Jail Authorities Over Non-Compliance, Seeks Affidavits And Additional Reports In Custodial Torture Complaint
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw

Demanding an independent probe into how a conspiracy was hatched to wipe out proof in the case of sacrilege against the Gurus, the Akali leader demanded the Punjab police tell what jurisdiction it had in the matter as the incident occurred in Delhi.

The SAD spokesman further held it was condemnable that the government was on one hand shielding Atishi who was involved in sacrilege against the Guru Sahiban and shaking hands with gangsters while on the other hand it was playing politics and overreaching its authority to check ‘swaroops’ (the physical, sacred copy) of Guru Granth Sahib at a religious institution in Banga town of Nawanshahr district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...
'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal...
'Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Gurus': Shiromani Akali Dal Demands Probe Into ‘Criminal...
From Nuclear Reactors To AI & Counter-Terrorism: What Was Discussed During PM Modi’s 2-Hour...
From Nuclear Reactors To AI & Counter-Terrorism: What Was Discussed During PM Modi’s 2-Hour...