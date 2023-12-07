Last Rites Of Karni Sena Chief Gogamedi To Be Performed Today

GOGAMEDI'S MORTAL REMAINS BEING TAKEN FROM HOSPITAL | ANI

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The mortal remains of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday morning for people to pay their last respects.

Sukhdev's supporters offered flowers and paid their tributes to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

VIDEO | Mortal remains of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi being taken to Rajput Bhavan in Jaipur.



He was shot dead in his house in Jaipur on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/qNxCu4Q3UH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2023

Last rites to be performed in Hanumangarh

Following this, the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh will be taken to Gogamedi village in Hanumangarh district via Shri Bhavani Niketan School campus in Jaipur, an organiser from the Rajput Sabha Bhawan said.

Sukhdev Singh's last rites will be performed on Thursday afternoon at his native village, Gogamedi.

VIDEO | "I request you all to come to pay last respects tomorrow morning. On December 10, a tribute meeting will be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan," says Sheila Shekhawat, wife of wife of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, while addressing the… pic.twitter.com/fAiY5Owc9m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

"There is a program of offering flowers now. From Bhawan Niketan his body will be taken to Gogamedi and on the way there will be flower offerings at various localities and roads. He was a social leader of Rajasthan, not only for Rajputs but for all. So tributes will be paid to him wherever his body will be taken," Ramsingh Chandlei, the president of Rajput Sabha Bhavan said on Thursday.

2 police personnel suspended

Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which announced a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. The bandh was however called off later.

Read Also Protest Over Killing Of Gogamedi: Karni Sena Activists Hold Demo At Tower Chowk In Ujjain

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday identified two shooters who they said were involved in the killing. The two assailants were identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the state police informed, adding that the latter is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana.

The third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, police informed.

On Wednesday, two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended following the brazen murder in Jaipur