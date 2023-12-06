Who is Nitin Fauji? 1 Of The 2 Shooters Who Entered Karna Sena Chief's Home On Pretext Of Giving Wedding Card

ACCUSED IDENTIFIED | ANI

Jaipur, Rajasthan: After chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in his own house in Jaipur. In a big breakthrough in the murder case of Rashtriya Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified two shooters who were involved in the killing.

Shooters identified

The two assaliants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.

Some media reports claimed through their Sources that accused Naveen Shekhawat, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji had entered the Karni Sena chief's Jaipur residence on the pretext of giving a marriage card.

Who is Nitin Fauji?

Media reports said that Nitin Fauji was believed to be a bright student and he had joined the Indian Army 5 years ago. Nitin Fauji, a resident of Daungada Jat village of Mahendragarh, was posted in 19 Jat Regiment in Alwar. He was recruited in the Indian Army in the year 2019.

Nitin Fauji's father said, "My son went to Mahendragarh to get his car repaired. He is missing since November 9th. There has been no contact with him ever since."

Here's all about Nitin Fauji

1: Resident of Daungada Jat village of Mahendragarh

2: posted in 19 Jat Regiment in Alwar

3: Recruited in the Indian Army in the year 2019

4: Married since one year

5: Missing since November 9th

6: Nitin's father Ashok Kumar was a retired army personnel

VIDEO | "My son went to Mahendragarh to get the car repaired at 11 am on December 9. There has been no contact with him ever since," says father of Nitin Fouji, one of the accused in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. pic.twitter.com/6geaiD9RZU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

Expressing grief over the fact that Nitin has been accused of a murder, his classmate said, "Nitin was my classmate. He was very good in studies and later to decided to join the Army. He prepared for his physical (exam) and later joined the Army. I don't know who brainwashed him, and now his name has emerged out of nowhere"

VIDEO | "Nitin was my classmate. He was very good in studies and later to decided to join the Army. He prepared for his physical (exam) and later joined the Army. I don't know who brainwashed him, and now his name has emerged out of nowhere," says Deepak, a classmate of Nitin… pic.twitter.com/SxXixjCHOU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

Earlier, DGP Umesh Mishra constituted a Special Investigation Team and announced Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to the arrest of the accused.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which promulgated a state-wide bandh on Wednesday.

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows two men firing multiple shots at Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and another man standing at the door.



Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing.



(Disclaimer: PTI… pic.twitter.com/2W4TQely7C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

Protests intensify in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Protests intensified in Jaipur as thousands of supporters of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena gathered outside the District Collectorate in Udaipur in protest over his murder. called for a state wide bandh over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Thousands of supporters of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena gathered outside the District Collectorate in Udaipur in protest over his murder. pic.twitter.com/FLqthTA68d — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 6, 2023

The Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

Calling out for immediate action in the case, Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, said that the crowd will keep on increasing unless there is a positive result in nabbing those responsible. Urging all party leaders to stand in solidarity, Kalvi said that the incident is above political parties and each one of us is expecting the government to take swift action in the case.

(With Inputs from ANI)